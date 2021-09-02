IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. IAMGOLD comprises 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $36,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,418 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 188,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,179. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

