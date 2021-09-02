Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 4,978 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00.

Phreesia stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 42,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

