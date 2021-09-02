Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

MODN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 3,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

