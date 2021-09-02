iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.