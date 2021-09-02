Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 447,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.