Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 95.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

