Ruffer LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 198.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $134,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of CHK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 56,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,489. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several analysts have commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

