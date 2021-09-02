Ruffer LLP Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 8.0% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $283,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 467,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

