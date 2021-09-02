Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.86 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 88.8% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $3.86 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00807074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047582 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

