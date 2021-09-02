Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $450.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $463.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $445.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $430.00 to $455.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $455.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $509.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $425.00.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $465.00.

7/22/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,267. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $464.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.31 and a 200-day moving average of $366.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,569 shares of company stock worth $14,179,621. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

