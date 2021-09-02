Velas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $190.62 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001503 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

