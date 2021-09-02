AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.79 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. AppCoins has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $4.79 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00807074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047582 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

