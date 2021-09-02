Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

CLOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CLOV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 916,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

