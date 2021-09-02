Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

