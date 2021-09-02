Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.