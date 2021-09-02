BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $134 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 865,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 14.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $133,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 93,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

