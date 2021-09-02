WealthShield Partners LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,132 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

