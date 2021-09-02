Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $55,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 225,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

