Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
NASDAQ GRVY traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,796. The company has a market capitalization of $722.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. Gravity has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $239.90.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
