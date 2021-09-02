Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ GRVY traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,796. The company has a market capitalization of $722.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. Gravity has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $239.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $10,996,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

