Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.92% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 448.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,766 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLKR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 5,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,593. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

