Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Raised to €189.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of RDSMY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,459. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

