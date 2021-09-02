Short Interest in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rises By 18.1%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 980,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $7,385,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,301. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $638.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

