Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of GNOM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

