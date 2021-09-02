CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

