Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Position Boosted by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 1,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

