36,648 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.39. 125,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

