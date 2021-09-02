KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $200.55 or 0.00405535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $123.87 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00807509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047593 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

