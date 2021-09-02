WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.35. 107,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,113. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

