Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $5.90 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 58.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $5.90 or 0.00011930 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $495,158.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.00375324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,259 coins and its circulating supply is 562,943 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.