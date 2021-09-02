Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $12.93 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00258501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00807509 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

