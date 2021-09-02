NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.94 or 0.01342548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.00407538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00366498 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00034931 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

