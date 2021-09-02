Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $82,418.46

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $82,418.46 and approximately $365,698.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

