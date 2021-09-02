Brokerages Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Target Price at $20.79

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

BANC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $904.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

