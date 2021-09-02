Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.44 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 393,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

