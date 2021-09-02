Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.10. 8,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $143.14.

Raymond James shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

