$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

