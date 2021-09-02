Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 2,042.17

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

ENT stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,951 ($25.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,332. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The company has a market capitalization of £11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,858.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,685.39.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

