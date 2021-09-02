Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.