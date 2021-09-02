JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 21,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

