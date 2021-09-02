BCJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $357.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

