Insider Buying: Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) insider Rocco Delguercio bought 2,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,582. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICMB shares. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
