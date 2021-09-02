Insider Buying: Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) insider Rocco Delguercio bought 2,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,582. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICMB shares. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

