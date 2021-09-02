NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Sells $33,258.42 in Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVEC stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.12. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $348.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NVE by 142,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 56.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

