CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,547,315.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

CRWD traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.