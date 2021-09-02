Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Sells 21,843 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

