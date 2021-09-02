Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Sells 21,843 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
