Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 145,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

