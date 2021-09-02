Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 145,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.