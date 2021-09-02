Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.59). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,341. Immunic has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

