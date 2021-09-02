OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.02

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 8266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,602.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,472. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

