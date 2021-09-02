Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Rises By 18.4%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

