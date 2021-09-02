CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 907,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7,434.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

