Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,704. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

