Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,704. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.31.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
