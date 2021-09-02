Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $778,990.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003135 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $32.57 million and $778,990.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

